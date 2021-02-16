Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) shot up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.83. 9,554,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 1,836,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

