Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. Marine Products comprises 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.25% of Marine Products worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marine Products by 18,806.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 136,912 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marine Products by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Marine Products Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $612.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.