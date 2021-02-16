Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,106.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,031.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,021.25. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

