Markel Corp Acquires 1,300 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Motco lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 72,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 81,299 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 85,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,690. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

