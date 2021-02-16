Markel Corp Buys 30,000 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.30% of O-I Glass worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

