Markel Corp Buys 900 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Markel Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,296 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.08. 34,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,611. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

