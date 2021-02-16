Markel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Markel Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $90,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,138. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

