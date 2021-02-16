Markel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.3% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Markel Corp owned 1.04% of Watsco worth $90,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 350,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Watsco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 193,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,728,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Watsco stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.30. 1,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.27. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

