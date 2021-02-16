Markel Corp Has $56.14 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.24% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $56,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $48,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 33,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.