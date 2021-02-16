Markel Corp Makes New Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Markel Corp bought a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,097. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

