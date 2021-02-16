Markel Corp Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up 1.0% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.12% of The Progressive worth $66,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

PGR traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

