Markel Corp Raises Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Markel Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.29% of SEI Investments worth $24,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $18,720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SEI Investments by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $12,771,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,551 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,872. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

