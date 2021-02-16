Markel Corp Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Markel Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after acquiring an additional 351,785 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,148. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $81.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

