Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 137.16 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.80 ($2.44). The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -16.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.42.

In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

