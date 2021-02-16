Marlin Market Capitalization Achieves $60.28 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Marlin has a total market cap of $60.28 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

