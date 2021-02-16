Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Marriott International reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 172.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $129.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.75. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.53. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.