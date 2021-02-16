Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,109 shares of company stock worth $3,643,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,838,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 254,917 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,038,000 after acquiring an additional 129,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

