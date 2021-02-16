Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Trading 5.3% Higher

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,279,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 876,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, Aegis raised their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $467.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

