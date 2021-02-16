Martin Marietta Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 675 call options.
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $332.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
