Martin Marietta Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 675 call options.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.82. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $332.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

