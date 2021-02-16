Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.72. 430,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 318,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

