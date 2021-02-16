Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $352,128.33 and $292.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Masari has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,181.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.00 or 0.03603041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00420541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.78 or 0.01408797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.25 or 0.00477883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00439111 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00319262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00029051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

