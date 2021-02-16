Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MASI opened at $275.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average is $244.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

