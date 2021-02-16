MASQ Market Cap Hits $4.50 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $37,695.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,270 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

