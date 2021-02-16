Massachusetts Institute of Technology Takes $1.45 Million Position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Adverum Biotechnologies makes up about 1.6% of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Massachusetts Institute of Technology owned approximately 0.14% of Adverum Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,656.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADVM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 5,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,179. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

