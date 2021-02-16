Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,194 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66.

On Monday, February 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42.

On Friday, February 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62.

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

NYSE MA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.21. 2,916,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $340.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

