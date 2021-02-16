Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

