Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

MA traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $340.33. 74,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.64 and its 200 day moving average is $334.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

