Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) Trading 100% Higher

Mastery Education (OTCMKTS:PEDH) shares traded up 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Mastery Education Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEDH)

Mastery Education develops and sells print and online educational materials for the K-12 school market. The company offers its educational materials, primarily under the Measuring Up brand. Mastery Education was founded in 1989 and is based in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.

