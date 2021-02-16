Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MTDR opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

