Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.57

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 4070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

