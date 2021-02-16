Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.49

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.49 and last traded at $86.97, with a volume of 9555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

