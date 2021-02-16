Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.49

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.49 and last traded at $86.97, with a volume of 9555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
