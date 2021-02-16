Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.53. 9,404,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,095,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTNB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

