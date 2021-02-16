Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.53. 9,404,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,095,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MTNB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.
About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
