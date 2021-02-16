Matson (MATX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MATX opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Matson has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 14,800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $879,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,347.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $339,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

