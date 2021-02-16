Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Mattel stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,654,000 after buying an additional 176,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

