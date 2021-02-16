Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.18.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

