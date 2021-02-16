MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Trading Up 6%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.28 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 19,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.05 million and a P/E ratio of 58.20.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

