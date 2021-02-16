MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits One Day Volume of $19,491.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $265,040.66 and approximately $19,491.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,475.93 or 1.00042171 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00046522 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.84 or 0.00486982 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00875707 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00256574 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005350 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00097550 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002417 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003165 BTC.
MAX Exchange Token Token Profile
MAX Exchange Token Token Trading
MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.