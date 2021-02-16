MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,040.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.25), with a volume of 29409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 962.50 ($12.58).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 462.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £825.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

In related news, insider Stark Thompson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total transaction of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

