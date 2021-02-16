Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Maximus reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 5.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.39. 225,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,554. Maximus has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.