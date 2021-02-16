MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Update

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,790,156.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,915 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,088 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 557.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.05.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

