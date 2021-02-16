McAfee (MCFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. McAfee has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCFE opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McAfee to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

