McAfee (MCFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. McAfee has set its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MCFE opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.14.
McAfee Company Profile
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
