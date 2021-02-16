McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,243 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.64% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $164,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

