Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 4.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $48,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.75. The company had a trading volume of 32,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.37. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.