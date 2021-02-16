Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,880 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 11.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.40% of Paychex worth $133,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PAYX stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. 14,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Insiders have sold 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

