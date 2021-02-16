Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 37,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 7.6% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $91,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. 130,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

