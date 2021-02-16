Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 40,415 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up approximately 15.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.32% of The Progressive worth $183,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Progressive by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

