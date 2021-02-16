McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $82.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $174,151.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

