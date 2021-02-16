MCO Hits Market Capitalization of $48.34 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. MCO has a total market cap of $48.34 million and approximately $529,785.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MCO token can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00006278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MCO has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.00921245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050220 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.79 or 0.05174611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00024834 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

