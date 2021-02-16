MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Trading Up 5.2%

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 496,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 199,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

