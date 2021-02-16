Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MTTCF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. Meat-Tech 3D has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17.

About Meat-Tech 3D

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D stem cell printing technology for cell based meat production. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Petah Tikva, Israel.

